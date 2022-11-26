Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (2-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (4-2) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3;…

Iona Gaels (2-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (4-2)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos will face the Iona Gaels at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Santa Clara went 21-12 overall with an 11-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos shot 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Iona finished 25-8 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 15.3 from the free throw line and 21.3 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.