Santa Clara Broncos face the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (2-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (4-2)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos play the Iona Gaels in Paradise, Nevada.

Santa Clara finished 21-12 overall with an 11-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Broncos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Iona finished 25-8 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

