Sanogo leads No. 25 UConn against Delaware State after 24-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at UConn Huskies (4-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn faces the Delaware State Hornets after Adama Sanogo scored 24 points in UConn’s 86-50 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

UConn went 14-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Huskies averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 0-14 in MEAC action and 0-13 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

