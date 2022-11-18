RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
San Jose State Spartans to face Northern Colorado Bears on the road

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

San Jose State Spartans (3-1) at Northern Colorado Bears (1-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears host the San Jose State Spartans.

Northern Colorado went 22-16 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Bears shot 47.5% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

San Jose State finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Spartans averaged 5.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

