San Jose State Spartans and the North Texas Mean Green square off

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans take on the North Texas Mean Green in Nassau, Bahamas.

San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 64.3 points per game last season, 26.5 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

North Texas went 25-7 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 6.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

