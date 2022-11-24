San Jose State Spartans and the North Texas Mean Green square off

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans take on the North Texas Mean Green in Nassau, Bahamas.

San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 64.3 points per game last season, 26.5 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

North Texas went 25-7 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 6.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

