San Jose State plays North Texas in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -9; over/under is 119

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans play the North Texas Mean Green in Nassau, Bahamas.

San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 8.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

