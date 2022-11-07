San Jose State hosts Georgia Southern to open season

Georgia Southern Eagles at San Jose State Spartans San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose…

Georgia Southern Eagles at San Jose State Spartans

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans host the Georgia Southern Eagles for the season opener.

San Jose State went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 64.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

Georgia Southern went 13-16 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Eagles gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

