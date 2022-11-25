San Francisco visits Davidson after Mennenga’s 23-point outing

San Francisco Dons (6-0) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -1;…

San Francisco Dons (6-0) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the San Francisco Dons after Sam Mennenga scored 23 points in Davidson’s 66-61 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Achile Spadone shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Dons are 1-0 in road games. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Davidson.

Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

