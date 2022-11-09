San Francisco faces Cal Poly in non-conference action

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Cal Poly in non-conference play.

San Francisco finished 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly went 7-21 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 15.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.