San Francisco Dons open season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Texas Southern Tigers at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Dons open the season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers.

San Francisco went 24-10 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Dons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern finished 8-10 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 5.4 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

