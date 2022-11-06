San Francisco Dons open season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers at San Francisco Dons San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -13.5; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Dons open the season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers.

San Francisco went 24-10 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Dons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern finished 8-10 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 5.4 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

