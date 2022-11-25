San Diego Toreros face the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will play the New Mexico State Aggies at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

San Diego went 15-16 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Toreros averaged 65.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

