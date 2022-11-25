Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » San Diego Toreros face…

San Diego Toreros face the New Mexico State Aggies

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will play the New Mexico State Aggies at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

San Diego went 15-16 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Toreros averaged 65.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up