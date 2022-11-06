San Diego State hosts CSU Fullerton in season opener

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State…

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -21; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs host the CSU Fullerton Titans in the season opener.

San Diego State finished 23-9 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 18.5 bench points last season.

CSU Fullerton went 11-4 in Big West games and 7-7 on the road last season. The Titans averaged 10.8 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.