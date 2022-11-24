Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Samuel banks in 3 at buzzer, Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 10:47 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall beat Memphis 70-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Samuel was left alone on an inbounds pass with 2.3 seconds left and he faked a pass to his right to create more space for a game-winning 3 that hit high off the backboard and went in. His teammates tackled him at midcourt in celebration.

Samuel had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-1). Dre Davis shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Tray Jackson recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Kendric Davis finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (2-2). Memphis also got 14 points, two steals and two blocks from Malcolm Dandridge. Chandler Lawson also put up eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

