Samford hosts Penn and DePaul

Samford Bulldogs (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Samford Bulldogs after Eral Penn scored 21 points in DePaul’s 82-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Blue Demons are 2-1 on their home court. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Penn averaging 4.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 13.0 assists per game led by Ques Glover averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 15.3 points for DePaul.

Jaden Campbell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Glover is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

