Sam Houston visits Utah following Carlson’s 26-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-0) at Utah Utes (3-0)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Branden Carlson scored 26 points in Utah’s 70-58 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

Utah finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Utes averaged 4.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Sam Houston finished 13-5 in WAC action and 5-8 on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 14.1 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

