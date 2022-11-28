Sam Houston visits Nevada following Baker’s 20-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2.5;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Will Baker scored 20 points in Nevada’s 62-58 win against the Akron Zips.

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 in home games. Nevada scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-0 on the road. Sam Houston is the WAC leader with 42.2 rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Nevada.

Qua Grant is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 9.0 points for Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

