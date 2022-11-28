Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Sam Houston visits Nevada following Baker’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Will Baker scored 20 points in Nevada’s 62-58 win against the Akron Zips.

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 in home games. Nevada scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-0 on the road. Sam Houston is the WAC leader with 42.2 rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Nevada.

Qua Grant is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 9.0 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

