Sam Houston Bearkats face the Northern Illinois Huskies

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (4-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -12; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Sam Houston finished 19-14 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Bearkats averaged 68.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

Northern Illinois went 9-21 overall with a 3-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 6.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.