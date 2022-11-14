Saint Peter’s Peacocks to host Bucknell Bison Tuesday

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint…

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks play the Bucknell Bison.

Saint Peter’s finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Peacocks gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

Bucknell finished 9-23 overall with a 2-15 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.4 last season.

