Saint Peter’s hosts NJIT for season opener

NJIT Highlanders at Saint Peter’s Peacocks Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks…

NJIT Highlanders at Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks begin the season at home against the NJIT Highlanders.

Saint Peter’s finished 22-12 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Peacocks shot 42.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT finished 11-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 63.0 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.