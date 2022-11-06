ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Saint Peter’s hosts NJIT for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

NJIT Highlanders at Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks begin the season at home against the NJIT Highlanders.

Saint Peter’s finished 22-12 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Peacocks shot 42.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT finished 11-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 63.0 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

