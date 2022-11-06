Saint Mary’s Gaels begin season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Saint Mary’s Gaels Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels begin the season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.6 last season.

Oral Roberts finished 19-12 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

