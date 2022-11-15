Saint Mary’s (CA) takes home win streak into matchup with Southern

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts…

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Southern trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

Southern went 11-6 in SWAC games and 8-11 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

