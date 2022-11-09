Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Vermont following Mahaney’s 25-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces…

Vermont Catamounts (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the Vermont Catamounts after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-70 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Vermont went 28-6 overall a season ago while going 10-4 on the road. The Catamounts allowed opponents to score 60.7 points per game and shoot 41.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

