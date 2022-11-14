ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Saint Mary's (CA) defeats…

Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats North Texas 63-33

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 11 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-33 win against North Texas on Sunday night.

Ducas had five rebounds for the Gaels (3-0). Aidan Mahaney was 3-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Augustas Marciulionis shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jayden Martinez led the Mean Green (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Aaron Scott added eight points for North Texas. Kai Huntsberry also had five points.

Saint Mary’s entered halftime up 34-12. Mahaney paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Saint Mary’s outscored North Texas in the second half by eight points, with Ducas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Saint Mary’s plays Wednesday against Southern at home, while North Texas hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up