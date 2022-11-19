HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins’ 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Maryland went 7-13 in Big Ten play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

