Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins’ 22-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Maryland went 7-13 in Big Ten play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

