Saint Louis hosts Murray State in season opener

Murray State Racers at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Murray State Racers in the season opener.

Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Billikens averaged 14.8 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Murray State went 31-3 overall last season while going 11-1 on the road. The Racers shot 47.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

