Saint Louis hosts Evansville after Strawbridge’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Evansville Purple Aces (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Kenny Strawbridge scored 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

Evansville finished 6-24 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

