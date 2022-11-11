Saint Louis hosts Evansville after Strawbridge’s 23-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0) St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Kenny Strawbridge scored 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

Evansville finished 6-24 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

