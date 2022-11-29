Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Pennsylvania after Slajchert’s 26-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Saint…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Clark Slajchert scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-73 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Quakers are 3-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 71.9 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-0 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Pennsylvania.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 11.4 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

