Saint Joseph’s (PA) squares off against Georgia in Daytona Beach, Florida

Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint…

Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -3; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks will play the Georgia Bulldogs at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Georgia went 6-26 overall with a 5-9 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.