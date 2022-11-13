Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Lafayette in non-conference matchup

Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (0-1) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts…

Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (0-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette in a non-conference matchup.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Lafayette went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Leopards averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 8.6 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

