Saint John’s (NY) tips off season at home against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -20.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm host the Merrimack Warriors in the season opener.

Saint John’s (NY) went 17-15 overall with a 13-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

Merrimack finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Warriors shot 42.1% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

