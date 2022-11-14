Saint John’s (NY) takes on Cent. Conn. St. following Jones’ 20-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-2) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (2-0) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-2) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (2-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after David Jones scored 20 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 83-68 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint John’s (NY) finished 17-15 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.5% from behind the arc last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 4-15 on the road and 8-24 overall last season. The Blue Devils averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

