Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Saint John's (NY) defeats…

Saint John’s (NY) defeats Temple 78-72

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 12:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Montez Mathis scored 16 points as Saint John’s (NY) beat Temple 78-72 on Monday.

Mathis added three steals for the Red Storm (5-0). Joel Soriano scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. David Jones shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jamille Reynolds led the Owls (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Temple also got 17 points and two steals from Khalif Battle. Zach Hicks also put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Saint John’s (NY) went into halftime ahead of Temple 32-30. Soriano scored 10 points in the half. Mathis led Saint John’s (NY) with 10 points in the second half as his team outscored Temple by four points over the final half.

NEXT UP

Saint John’s (NY) plays Saturday against Niagara at home, and Temple hosts Drexel on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up