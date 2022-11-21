HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Saint Francis (PA) takes on Lehigh in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh heads to Saint Francis (PA) for a non-conference matchup.

Saint Francis (PA) went 4-8 at home a season ago while going 9-21 overall. The Red Flash gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

Lehigh finished 13-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

