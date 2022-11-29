Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Delaware State following Wilcox’s 21-point game

Delaware State Hornets (1-5) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-4) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis…

Delaware State Hornets (1-5) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 75-60 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Terriers have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is fourth in the NEC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Wilcox shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilcox is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Terriers. Rob Higgins is averaging 8.0 points for Saint Francis (BKN).

Khyrie Staten is averaging 15.6 points and two steals for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 13.2 points for Delaware State.

