Saint Francis (BKN) faces Minnesota following Bethea’s 24-point performance

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN)…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zion Bethea scored 24 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 96-56 win against the Mount Saint Mary (NY) Knights.

Minnesota went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Golden Gophers shot 43.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Terriers averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

