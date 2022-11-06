Saint Bonaventure starts season at home against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash for the season opener.

Saint Bonaventure finished 23-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bonnies averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 5-13 in NEC games and 5-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 6.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

