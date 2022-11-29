Saint Bonaventure plays Middle Tennessee, seeks 5th straight home win

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2, 1-0 C-USA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2, 1-0 C-USA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Middle Tennessee trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bonnies are 3-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 7.0.

The Blue Raiders are 0-2 in road games. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Saint Bonaventure.

DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.