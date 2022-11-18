Saint Bonaventure hosts Bowling Green after Ayers’ 22-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Leon Ayers III scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 80-71 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Saint Bonaventure finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Bonnies averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 5.8 bench points last season.

Bowling Green finished 6-14 in MAC play and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Falcons averaged 80.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.5 last season.

