Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on 3-game win streak

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2, 1-0 C-USA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Middle Tennessee.

The Bonnies have gone 3-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are 0-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 10.2 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Elias King averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.7 points for Middle Tennessee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

