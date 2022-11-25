Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in Elmont, New York

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) Elmont, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Bonnies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Saint Bonaventure averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Saint Bonaventure.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.4 points for Notre Dame.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

