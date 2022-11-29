Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Safford's 26 lead Miami…

Safford’s 26 lead Miami (Ohio) past Jackson State 95-78

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford had 26 points in Miami of Ohio’s 95-78 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Safford was 9-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (3-4). Ryan Mabrey scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance). Billy Smith shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Coltie Young finished with 20 points for the Tigers (0-6). Jackson State also got 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Ken Evans. Jamarcus Jones also had 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up