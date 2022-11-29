Sacred Heart visits New Hampshire after Solomon’s 26-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Raheem Solomon scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 win against the Western New England Golden Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 22.4 points per game in the paint led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 6.0.

The Pioneers are 2-2 on the road. Sacred Heart is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 7.0 points for New Hampshire.

Nico Galette is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Solomon is averaging 14.0 points for Sacred Heart.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

