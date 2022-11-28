Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-1 in road games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.1% from downtown. Tevin Gowins paces the Redhawks shooting 80% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Phillip Russell is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.4 points for Southeast Missouri State.

