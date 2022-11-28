Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-1 in road games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.1% from downtown. Tevin Gowins paces the Redhawks shooting 80% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Phillip Russell is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.4 points for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

