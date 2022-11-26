Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Russell scores 21 as SE Missouri St. knocks off Boston U

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:47 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 21 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Boston University 63-52 on Saturday.

Russell also added six rebounds for the Redhawks (5-1). Chris Harris scored 12 points and added seven rebounds.

The Terriers (4-2) were led in scoring by Jonas Harper, who finished with 15 points. Nevin Zink added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

