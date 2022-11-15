Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Evansville after 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-1) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Phillip Russell scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-46 win over the Lyon Scots.

Evansville went 6-24 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Purple Aces shot 39.7% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 14-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.