Russell leads Southeast Missouri State against Evansville after 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Phillip Russell scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-46 win over the Lyon Scots.

Evansville went 6-24 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Purple Aces shot 39.7% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 14-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

