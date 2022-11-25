Rosner leads Western Illinois against Youngstown State after 23-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (4-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces the Youngstown State Penguins after Alec Rosner scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 78-77 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 on their home court. Western Illinois is fifth in the Summit shooting 31.7% from downtown, led by Matthew Wade shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Penguins have gone 1-2 away from home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 42.7 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Nelson averaging 18.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jesiah West is shooting 54.5% and averaging 10.4 points for Western Illinois.

Nelson is averaging 15 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Penguins. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

