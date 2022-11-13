ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Rohde’s 20 lead St. Thomas over Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 6:52 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night.

Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Terriers (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Saint Francis (BKN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

