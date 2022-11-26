Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Rogers leads American U over Saint Francis (PA) 66-55

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 9:52 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead American University to a 66-55 win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday night.

Jaxon Knotek added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (4-2). Elijah Stephens scored 12.

Maxwell Land led the Red Flash (2-5) with 14 points. Josh Cohen added 12 points and two steals, while Landon Moore scored 10.

