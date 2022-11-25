Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Roderick has 15 as Ohio knocks off Eastern Illinois 78-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 4:37 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick had 15 points in Ohio’s 78-67 victory against Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Roderick was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bobcats (2-3). Miles Brown scored 14 points and added five steals. Aidan Hadaway recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Panthers (1-5) were led in scoring by Yaakema Rose Jr., who finished with 23 points and two blocks. Nick Ellington added 11 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Kyle Carlesimo had eight points.

