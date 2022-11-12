ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Robertson's 32 lead Portland…

Robertson’s 32 lead Portland over Portland State 98-91

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 1:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 32 points as Portland beat Portland State 98-91 on Friday.

Robertson had six assists for the Pilots (3-0). Kristian Sjolund scored 16 points and Moses Wood had 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Cameron Parker finished with 23 points and six assists for the Vikings (0-1). Bobby Harvey added 14 points for Portland State. Isiah Kirby also recorded 14 points.

Portland takes on Kent State on the road on Monday, and Portland State visits Seattle U on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up